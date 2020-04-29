Hillary Clinton Set To Endorse Joe Biden's Presidential Bid

The endorsement, set to take place at a 3 p.m. briefing online, marks the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden.

Hillary Clinton Set To Endorse Joe Biden's Presidential Bid

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will endorse the campaign Joe Biden (File)

New York:

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will endorse the campaign of her fellow Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The endorsement, set to take place at a 3 p.m. briefing online, marks the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden ahead of what is expected to be a tight election contest against Republican President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Joe BidenHillary ClintonUS Presidential Elections

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com