Hillary Clinton Set To Endorse Joe Biden's Presidential Bid

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will endorse the campaign of her fellow Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The endorsement, set to take place at a 3 p.m. briefing online, marks the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden ahead of what is expected to be a tight election contest against Republican President Donald Trump.

