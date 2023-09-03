Hilarious Moment A Squirrel Interrupts US Open Women's Double Match

The squirrel interrupted the second set of a match.

A US Open doubles match had to be brought to a standstill when an eager squirrel invaded the court. The hilarious moment happened during a second-round women's doubles match on Saturday night on Court 5, Greet Minnen and Yanina Wickmayer squared off against Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva.

"This match has seen a little bit of everything," one commentator said.

US Open Tennis posted a video of the moment and wrote, "A squirrel is quite a reason to replay a point."

See the video here:

A squirrel is quite a reason to replay a point 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/eanseJ45cp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2023



Since being posted, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views with several comments. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Hahaha that's hilarious. trying to get a better view I think !"

"Squirrels may be cute but you don't want to get too close," another user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Poor thing. He looks scared," the third user wrote.

Minnen and Wickmayer won the first set 7-6 (7) in a tiebreaker, but Siegemund and Zvonareva, stormed back to win the second and third sets 6-2, 6-0, respectively.