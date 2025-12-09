Highly Contagious Virus Hits Luxury Cruise Ship, Infects Over 100 Passengers And Crew

More than 100 passengers and crew members on a global cruise have fallen ill with norovirus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak occurred aboard the AIDAdiva, which is currently on a 133-day world cruise, visiting 26 countries including the US, UK, Japan, South Africa, Portugal, Mexico, and Sri Lanka. The ship set sail from Hamburg, Germany, on November 10.

According to the CDC, 95 passengers and six crew members aboard the AIDAdiva have been affected by a norovirus outbreak, which was first reported on November 30. At the time, the ship had just departed Miami en route to Cozumel. The main symptoms reported were diarrhea and vomiting.

In response, the crew followed CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program guidelines by isolating sick individuals, enhancing cleaning and disinfection protocols, and collecting stool samples for testing. The AIDAdiva is expected to complete its journey and return to Hamburg on March 23.

A spokesperson for AIDA Cruises told People: "Seasonal illness peaks between November and April and the AIDAdiva report reflects infection patterns on land. Therefore, we've added more hygiene protocols onboard, and cases are already going down."

Norovirus on Cruise Ships

Norovirus is the most common cause of gastroenteritis and is highly contagious, spreading easily in close quarters like cruise ships. The recent outbreak on the AIDAdiva is the 21st gastrointestinal illness outbreak reported to the CDC on a cruise ship in 2025. So far in 2025, the CDC has recorded 17 confirmed norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships, a rise from 15 in 2024 and 13 in 2023.

Notably, norovirus cases are rising earlier than usual across the US, prompting concern from health experts. Typically, norovirus peaks after the holiday season and into the New Year, as close-contact festive gatherings create ideal conditions for it to spread. This year, however, the surge appears to be arriving ahead of schedule.

Earlier in September, a Royal Caribbean ship, Serenade of the Seas, also experienced a norovirus outbreak, affecting 71 passengers and 1 crew member during a 13-night voyage from San Diego to Miami. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the ship had implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols, isolated affected individuals, and collected stool samples for testing.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis - an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It spreads easily through contaminated food, water, surfaces, or direct contact with an infected person. Often called the "stomach flu," it is not related to influenza but can spread rapidly in crowded settings like schools, cruise ships, and nursing homes.

Common Symptoms:

Nausea

Vomiting (often sudden and forceful)

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Low-grade fever

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue

Symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure and can last 1 to 3 days. While most people recover quickly, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

There's no specific treatment. Rest, hydration, and electrolyte replacement are key. To prevent spread, handwashing with soap and water is more effective than sanitisers, and surfaces should be disinfected thoroughly.