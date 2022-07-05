'Shocked': Biden Vows To Keep Fighting Gun Violence After Parade Shooting

"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," Biden said after parade shooting.

US President Joe Biden pledged Monday to keep fighting to end the "epidemic" of gun violence in America after a deadly mass shooting at a July 4th parade in a Chicago suburb.

Biden said he and his wife Jill were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," after six people were killed in the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois.

"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he said, noting he had signed the first significant gun control measures in decades into law in late June, but that "much more work" remains.

