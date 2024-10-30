Hezbollah's New Leader Naim Qassem Pledges To Uphold Hassan Nasrallah's War Plans

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, said Wednesday he would stick to the war strategy laid out by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli forces last month after full-scale fighting broke out.

"My work programme is a continuation of the work programme of our leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," Qassem said in his first remarks as Hezbollah leader, pledging to press on with "the war plan that he (Nasrallah) developed with the leadership" of the Iran-backed group.

