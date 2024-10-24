Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Company In Tel Aviv As War Intensifies

Hezbollah has said it attacked the Israel Military Industries Ltd., also referred to as Ta'a, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with missiles.

Hezbollah, in a statement, said on Wednesday night that the strike "hit its targets accurately".

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that four projectiles were launched on Wednesday evening from Lebanon towards central Israel, adding two of them were intercepted and two others fell, with no casualties reported.

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, citing Palestinian sources, reported that one projectile fell near Qalqilya city in the West Bank, slightly injuring a man and damaging a car.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

In early October, Israel also launched a ground operation near the southern Lebanese border, allegedly to further cripple Hezbollah's capabilities.

