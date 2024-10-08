Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor Likely Killed, Says Israeli Minister

Hashem Safieddine was widely expected to succeed Nasrallah. (File)
Jerusalem:
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that it appears that the replacement of dead Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been eliminated.
Hashem Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official was widely expected to succeed Nasrallah.
