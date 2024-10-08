Advertisement

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor Likely Killed, Says Israeli Minister

Hashem Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official was widely expected to succeed Nasrallah.

Jerusalem:

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that it appears that the replacement of dead Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been eliminated.

Hashem Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official was widely expected to succeed Nasrallah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

