Ex Israel Army Chief Admits Using Hannibal Directive Against Own Soldiers

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant authorised the controversial Hannibal Directive during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 Gallant confirmed giving the order in certain areas. “I think that, tactically, in some places, it was given, and in other places, it was not given, and that is a problem,” he said.



This military protocol allows the use of force – even at the risk of killing hostages – to prevent captives from falling into enemy hands. The policy has been highly controversial and is believed to have been used unofficially in multiple conflicts. The directive prioritises preventing enemy leverage over safeguarding soldiers' lives.

Yoav Gallant admits the use of '#Hannibaldirective'

"I think tactically in some places it was, in other places it was not, and that is a problem," Former Israeli Defense Minister told Channel 12.

????The Hannibal Directive allows the killing of Israeli soldiers and the shelling of… pic.twitter.com/4zaFyw6dcC — Brunella C. (@BrunellaCapitan) February 7, 2025

Israel has accused Hamas of killing approximately 1,100 Israeli soldiers and civilians during the attack 16 months ago. But Gallant's admission points out the Israeli military's actions might have also killed some Israeli hostages and civilians.



During the attack, the Israeli army deployed helicopters, drones, and tanks on its territory, targeting Hamas fighters but also striking Israelis who were being taken captive. Reports from the United Nations indicate that Israeli attack helicopters fired on civilians at the Nova music festival, near the Re'im military base, leading to further casualties.

Gallant also revealed that he had pushed for a major attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon on October 11, 2023, just days after Hamas invaded from Gaza. He called the government's failure to act “Israel's greatest missed security opportunity.” He claimed Israeli forces had intelligence on a Hezbollah meeting, where they could have targeted top leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian officials.



He argued that an early strike would have destroyed “90 per cent or more” of Hezbollah's missile stockpile. He also said that Israel's "beeper operation," which marked the later offensive against Hezbollah, was ready much earlier and could have been executed alongside the proposed strikes in October 2023.

The ex-defence minister accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet of delaying a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas. He claimed that a nearly identical agreement was on the table in April 2024, which could have secured the release of more hostages while minimising the number of Palestinian prisoners freed.



“I think that the Israeli government did not do everything it could have to return the hostages,” he said. Many of the 251 Israeli captives taken by Hamas were later killed by Israeli airstrikes and friendly fire.



The October 7 attack led to the resignation of Israel's top general, Herzi Halevi, in January. He cited a “terrible failure” in security and intelligence as the reason for stepping down. Since then, Israel's continuous military onslaught in Gaza has killed at least 47,000 Palestinians, with some estimates suggesting a toll exceeding 2 lakh.

On February 8, three Israeli hostages were released; in exchange, 183 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are to be released later today, according to Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades. Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire by delaying humanitarian aid.

So far, 21 Israeli and five Thai hostages have been freed, along with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of the agreement.