Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Faces Arrest For War Crimes After World Court Ruling

An arrest warrant has been issued today against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant by the International Criminal Court. The world court at The Hague has charged the Israeli leaders for war crimes committed during the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon where Israel is at war with Hamas and Hezbollah respectively.

The International Criminal Court or ICC has also charged Hamas's military head Mohammed Deif as a war criminal and has ordered for his arrest.

In an official statement the world court stated that "The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest."

