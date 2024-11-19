Here's Why Elon Musk's SpaceX Steps In To Launch India's GSAT-N2 Satellite

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched GSAT-20 - ISRO's latest communications satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida on November 19th. The launch had utilised Space X's Falcon 9 rocket. This is a unique collaboration as this indicates the first major commercial partnership between SpaceX and ISRO.

The estimated cost for this collaboration is between $60-70 million.

Earlier, India depended on French commercial launch service provider Arianespace for launching heavy weight satellites. Furthermore, SpaceX and ISRO have signed another agreement to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) for $60 million.

What is Falcon 9?

According to SpaceX, "Falcon 9 is the world's first orbital class reusable rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access."

It is a two stage rocket designed to transport both payloads and people reliably into Earth's orbit.

It is 70 metres in height, weighs about 549,054 kg or 1,207,920 lb

It has about 396 total launches, 352 total landings and 327 total reflights according to the SpaceX website.

What is GSAT-20?

GSAT-N2 or GSAT-20 is a 4,700 kg satellite that exceeds the weight capacity of India's indigenous rockets.

The satellite has a mission-life of 14 years, providing essential internet and communication services across India and even in remote regions.

It is operating in the Ka-band with a capacity of 48Gbps. It will enhance broadband as well as in-flight connectivity throughout the Indian region.

According to ISRO, the satellite is equipped with 32 user beams of which 8 narrow spot beams cover the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams for the rest of India.

Why SpaceX?

The primary reason for ISRO choosing SpaceX to deliver the satellite is the weight of it. The GSAT-20 being 4,700 kgs could not be delivered through India's indigenous rockets. ISRO's heaviest launch vehicle, the LVM-3, is capable of launching only 4000 kg.

As the French commercial launch service provider Arianespace lacked operational rockets, Russia's was unavailable due to the Ukraine conflict, and China being off limits, SpaceX was the best option.

This collaboration was not only a new start for NSIL (New Space India Limited), but also shows India's growing engagement with international space agencies.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the launch, through a post on X, "Kudos to team ISRO & SpaceX for the successful launch of GSAT-N2. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, collaboration between ISRO & SpaceX aims at enhancing internet services, including in remote areas as well as in-flight connectivity, with a mission lifespan of 14 years."

