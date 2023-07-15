Here's How A Quick-Thinking Bank Employee In US Foiled Robbery Attempt

The unusual incident took place on Friday, July 7, at a bank in Florida. (Representative pic)

A bank robbery in the United States was recently thwarted after a quick-thing cashier convinced the robber into taking a seat until cops arrived to arrest him.

According to SkyNews, the unusual incident took place on Friday, July 7, at a bank in Florida. The robber, identified as James Timothy Kelly, entered PNC Bank in Hollywood with a mesh bag and a note demanding money.

"Give me the money," it read.

As per an affidavit detailing the case, Mr Kelly entered the bank and handed the note to a cashier who pretended not to see it. Instead, the employee, in fear for her safety and the safety of others, gave Mr Kelly a withdrawal slip to fill. Mr Kelly then told her, "I am not here for that. I am here to rob you".

At this point, the cashier pretended she was having computer troubles and asked the robber to "take a seat".

"In fear of her safety and the safety of others around her, the victim bank teller pretended to have computer issues and asked Kelly to take a seat," the affidavit stated.

Mr Kelly is said to have obeyed the cashier, but his compliance resulted in a failed heist attempt. According to SkyNews, police were called to the bank while the robber waited. The cops entered the bank through the back entrance and arrested Mr Kelly while he was sitting in the lobby.

Mr Kelly was taken to the FBI's- Federal Bureau of Investigation - Miami office, where he confessed to attempted robbery. He now faces a maximum 20-year in jail for his foiled heist attempt.