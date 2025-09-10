Advertisement

Hellfire Missile 'Bounced Off UFO': US Congress Shown Shocking Radar Footage

A Congressional hearing unveiled footage of a US Hellfire missile striking a UFO without effect.

The video showed what appeared to be an impact, but the object seemed to continue on its same trajectory.

During a recent Congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), Representative Eric Burlison presented a previously unseen video depicting a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone firing a Hellfire missile at a luminous, fast-moving object off the coast of Yemen on October 30, 2024, according to ABC News. The footage shows the missile striking the object, which then continues its trajectory unaffected, raising questions about the object's nature and the effectiveness of current military technology.

The hearing also featured testimonies from former US Air Force personnel, including Dylan Borland, who recounted a 2012 encounter with a large, silent triangular craft near Langley Air Force Base. He described the craft's molten-metal-like exterior and the disruption of nearby electronics during the sighting, as per the news article.

These revelations have intensified discussions about global security and the need for greater transparency regarding UAP encounters.

According to ABC News, the overhead video showed a fast-moving object moving in a straight line above the waves in the waters off the coast of Yemen and captured what Burlison said was a Hellfire missile fired by another Reaper drone that appeared to strike the object.

"I'm not going to explain it to you, you'll see exactly what it does," said Burlison as the video clip was played. The video showed what appeared to be an impact, but the object seemed to continue on its same trajectory.

According to BBC, the head of the Task Force hosting the hearing said its purpose was to deliver government transparency to the American public.

Show full article

