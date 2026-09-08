Helicopter Carrying 5, Including Medical Staff, Crashes In Malaysia

A "flying doctor service" helicopter carrying five people, including medical staff, crashed in Malaysia on Tuesday near an airport on Borneo island, authorities said.

Officials had yet to confirm any deaths from the crash in Sarawak state. Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad in a statement said initial information showed a pilot and four ministry staff were aboard, among them a medical officer, an assistant medical officer, and two nurses.

A "flying doctor" service typically uses aircraft to provide medical care, emergency transport and clinical services to rural or isolated regions.

"As of now, the status of all crew and passengers as well as the cause of the incident have not yet been determined," Dzulkefly said.

Search and rescue operations by fire and medical authorities were ongoing, he said.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said it was notified of the incident near Sarawak's Long Lellang short take-off and landing airport late afternoon local time and the transport ministry's air accident investigations bureau was investigating.

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