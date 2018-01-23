Heavy Snow, Avalanche Fears In Davos Ahead Of World Economic Forum

Heavy snowfall in Davos also triggered traffic jams, delaying a number of events on Monday.

Davos:  At least 20 people were evacuated late last night from the North of Davos due to an avalanche scare. It has been snowing incessantly in Davos for the past 48 hours. A further metre or so is expected to fall across some parts of the Alps on Monday, the weather office predicted.

NDTV spoke to a BBC journalist who was among those evacuated by security officials. The people were then taken to a hotel which is not near the alps where the fear of an avalanche is higher.

Heavy snowfall in Davos also triggered traffic jams, delaying a number of events on Monday. The mountain resort town had a snow curfew post 8 pm last night.

Many of those attending tweeted about the heavy snowfall.

