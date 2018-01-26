'America First Does Not Mean America Alone': President Donald Trump In Davos

"The world is experiencing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. America is open for business and we are competitive once again," he added in a speech to the World Economic Forum.
Trump told his audience of politicians and leaders of industry, technology and finance that the United States was more attractive than ever to foreign investment under his year-old presidency.
But he warned: "We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others.
