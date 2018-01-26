Top 10 Quotes From Donald Trump's Maiden Speech At World Economic Forum In Davos

Donald Trump talks about "America first" at Davos.
Davos: After receiving criticism for his "America First" agenda, Donald Trump is in Davos where he delivered the main closing address at the World Economic Forum. Soon after his arrival on Thursday, Mr Trump threatened Palestine with aid cuts and awkwardly insisted that he has "really great relationship" with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Here are the top 10 quotes from Donald Trump's maiden speech in Davos
- America hopes for a world where everyone can prosper and every child can grow up without fear.
- As the president of the United States, I will always put America first... America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world.
- We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others. We support free trade but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal.
- America is roaring back and now is the time to invest in the future of America.
- America is a cutting-edge economy, but our immigration system is stuck in the past.
- We are lifting people from dependence to independence. We know the anti-poverty programme is a very simple and very beautiful pay cheque.
- We are making historic investments in the American security. To make the world safer from terrorism, we are asking our friends to make their own defence stronger. We need to denuke the Korean peninsula. We are also working with allies to destroy jihadist organisations. There is still more fighting to be done. We are committed to ensuring that Afghanistan doesn't become a safe haven for terrorists.
- We must replace family-based chain migration system to a merit-based system.
- Each of you has the power to change hearts, transform lives, and shape your countries' destinies. With this power comes an obligation, however, a duty of loyalty to the people, workers, customers who have made you who you are.
- Together, let us resolve to use our power, our resources, and our voices, not just for ourselves, but for our people - to lift their burdens, to raise their hopes, and to empower their dreams, to protect their families, their communities, their histories, and their futures.