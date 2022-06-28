Heartbreaking Photo Of Dog Looking For Family Members After Afghanistan Earthquake Moves Internet

The picture has been captured in Ochki village in Gayan, Paktika.

A photo is gaining traction on Twitter, which shows a dog standing amidst destroyed homes in Afghanistan. It has been posted by Samira SR and shows the scene after a devastating earthquake.

Every person in the house this dog belongs to was killed in the earthquake. Neighbours said they took him with them to feed/take care of. He keeps coming back to the destroyed house and wails.

Ochki village in Gayan, Paktika.#AfghanistanEarthquake#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/A7oCoGIn2V — Samira SR (@SSamiraSR) June 26, 2022

Twitter users have been moved to tears by the heart-breaking image of the dog searching desperately for its owners. They said that the dog deserved a loving home and care, and many of them even offered to adopt the dog.

"We humans don't deserve dogs," a user said.

"Hope he finds an owner who loves & cares for him just as the ones before. Disheartened by what happened in Afghanistan. May lord give all strength," wrote another.

The strong earthquake shook the mountainous region on Afghanistan early on Wednesday (India time). The tremors were felt in India and Pakistan.

Dozens of people were killed and numerous homes destroyed in the 6.1-magnitude quake.

The quake struck shortly after 01:30 (21:00 GMT Tuesday) roughly 44 kilometres from the city of Khost as people slept, according to the BBC.



