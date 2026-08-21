'Health Issues Due To Isolation': What Imran Khan Told Sister At Hospital

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan cited doctors and told his sister, Uzma Khan, that he was facing health complications due to solitary confinement. She said that it amounted to mental torture for him.

Uzma Khan addressed a press conference in Islamabad after she met the PTI founder while he was taken to a hospital on Thursday and shared her account of his visit to the hospital.

Khan was taken to the hospital following the Supreme Court's directives after the superintendent of the Adiala jail, where he has been imprisoned since August 2023, submitted a report on his health condition.

However, while the court had directed the government to move Imran to Shifa International Hospital, a private facility, for a medical checkup and examination, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that he was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) instead.

Tarar said a team of doctors conducted a detailed examination of him at PIMS and declared him "medically fit".

Khan's Family Say Pak Violated Court Order

Khan's family and opposition party on Friday accused authorities of violating a Supreme Court order by taking him to a government hospital for a medical examination instead of a private hospital designated by the court.

His personal physician, Faisal Sultan, waited for him at Shifa International Hospital until early Friday but was informed that Khan had returned to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

While narrating her account of the episode at the press conference along with Sultan, Uzma said that they had received a phone call on Friday to reach the jail.

"So we reached the Adiala Jail at around 8-8:30 pm," she said.

Uzma said they were then taken to a deputy superintendent of police's room, whom she identified as Sibtain.

Later, Sibtain asked Sultan to go outside the room with him and let her stay in the room. Subsequently, a female assistant sub-inspector took her to a car.

She said that the police did not answer any of her queries, including those about Sultan, during the commute. The car was escorted by a police vehicle and a Land Cruiser.

"I asked them why you have brought me here; the Supreme Court has instructed for (Imran's) treatment at Shifa International Hospital. At that, they told me we were there for a follow-up of Imran's eye treatment."

Concerns about Khan's health intensified in late January after his family said he had lost about 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye, a claim the government disputed. Authorities later said his condition was improving.

The former cricket star turned politician was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022 and has been imprisoned since 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases.

