'Haven't Seen Evidence Of Iran's involvement': Antony Blinken On Hamas

The US said there is no evidence yet of Iran's involvement in the Hamas attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Sunday that Hamas has grown stronger with Iran's support in recent years. However, he also mentioned that there is no direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the specific Hamas attack on Israel, ABC news reported on Sunday.

In an interview with ABC News, the US Secretary said, "There's a long relationship between Iran and Hamas. In fact, Hamas wouldn't be Hamas without the support that it's gotten over many years from Iran. We haven't yet seen direct evidence that Iran was behind this particular attack is involved, but the - the support over many years is clear."

He added, "It's one of the reasons that over the last couple of years, we have been resolutely working against Iran's support for terrorism, for destabilizing actions in other countries. We've sanctioned more than 400 Iranian individuals and entities precisely for the kind of support that they've offered Hamas in the past. And it's something that we remain extremely vigilant about."

He also went on to mention the extent of devastation that happened after the Hamas attack on Israel and said that the "massive" terrorist attack is gunning down Israeli civilians.

He further said, "This is a massive terrorist attack that is gunning down Israeli civilians in their towns, in their comes, and as we've seen so graphically, literally dragging people across the - the border with Gaza, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, women and children. So, you can imagine the impact this is having throughout Israel. And the world should be revolted at what it's seen."

Additionally, in a separate interview with CNN, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is working to verify reports of missing and dead Americans after Hamas launched an attack in Israel.

"We have reports that several Americans were killed. We're working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we're working to verify those reports."

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel in response to the attack could be announced as soon as Sunday.

"We're looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made - I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken said.

Earlier today, Blinken on Saturday (US local time) discussed Hamas' attack on Israel with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, the UK Foreign Secretary and Qatari Prime Minister.

"Spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan to discuss today's appalling attacks on Israel. I reiterated Israel's right to self-defence and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants," Blinken wrote on 'X' on Saturday.

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 400 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

In retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel that claimed the lives of hundreds and left thousands injured, the Israel Air Force has launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

Taking to X, Israel Air Force (IAF) informed about the strikes saying, "Dozens of warplanes are now attacking the Gaza Strip. The Air Force began a short time ago a powerful air strike in the Gaza Strip using dozens of fighter jets. The IDF attacks targets in the areas near the fence in Beit Hanon, which are used by the terrorist organization Hamas to carry out attacks against the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to act against the terrorist organization Hamas."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)