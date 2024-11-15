Hate Speech Watchdog To Quit Elon Musk's X Over Updated Terms Of Service

The Center for Countering Digital Hate said on Thursday it would leave Elon Musk-owned social media site X, citing concerns that upcoming changes to the platform's terms of service could hinder the nonprofit's ability to prevail in court battles.

The exit marks the latest development in an ongoing tussle between Musk and CCDH, which has faulted him for letting hate speech spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter. British news publisher the Guardian also said earlier this week it would no longer post on X due to "disturbing content" on the platform.

CCDH said the updated terms for X set to roll out on Friday will steer future legal battles toward judges Musk believes "will be on his side".

Under the updated terms, all legal disputes related to X will be brought exclusively in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas or state courts in Tarrant County, Texas.

"Now, the billionaire will be able to bring lawsuits to friendly courts against whoever disagrees with him on his platform," CCDH said.

"We made the decision to leave X because the platform has declined further."

Musk and X did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier this year, a US judge dismissed Musk's lawsuit accusing the nonprofit of cherry-picking data to create false and misleading reports that the billionaire turned X into a haven for hate speech, extremism and misinformation.

X is also embroiled in other lawsuits with nonprofits.

The US District Court for the Northern District of Texas is presiding over X's lawsuit against Media Matters, accusing the group of defamation over a report about ads next to extremist posts.

The court is also presiding over X's lawsuit against Global Alliance for Responsible Media, accusing the group of unlawfully conspiring to boycott the site and causing it to lose revenue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)