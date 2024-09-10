Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery After Chest Pain In Jail

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island jail to Bellevue Hospital in New York City on Sunday for emergency heart surgery after experiencing severe chest pains.

The news was confirmed by his representatives, Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, who issued a statement saying, “Mr Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions.” No further details were provided.

Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, revealed that the request for Weinstein's immediate transfer to the hospital was made following his complaints of chest pains. Mr Aidala reportedly warned jail officials, “This guy is going to die on your watch if you don't do something,” as per The Guardian.

The 72-year-old has a history of serious health issues. In July, he was hospitalised for treatment of COVID-19, pneumonia, diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions. His health problems have been recurrent, leading to multiple hospital visits over the years, including in 2020 when he had surgery to open a blocked artery.

Currently, Weinstein is awaiting a retrial for rape and sexual assault charges after New York's top court overturned his 2020 conviction earlier this year. The court ruled that the original trial allowed testimony from women whose accusations were not part of the case, thus stating that he did not receive a fair trial.

Despite the reversal, Weinstein faces the prospect of a new indictment in New York, with the Manhattan district attorney's office investigating additional sexual assault allegations. Furthermore, Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in a separate rape trial in California, which he is appealing.

Over 100 people have made allegations of rape and misconduct against Weinstein, dating back to the late 1970s. His case has been a significant moment in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse by powerful men. Despite the overwhelming accusations, Weinstein has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming he was the victim of a “set-up.”

Once a prominent figure in the film industry, Weinstein co-founded the Miramax film studio and produced some of Hollywood's most iconic films, including Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love.