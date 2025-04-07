"Have No Idea Why They Are There": Elon Musk On "Hands Off" Protestors

Billionaire Elon Musk has called out people for blindly protesting against him and US President Donald Trump in "Hands Off!" demonstrations that swept across the country on Saturday.

Sharing a series of videos on his platform X, Musk said the demonstrations in Washington looked staged and that the protestors were paid to make it look like they stood against the government.

"The problem is the puppetmasters, not the puppets, as the latter have no idea why they are even there," the advisor to Trump said on X, sharing a clip.

In the video, a man is seen holding a sign that reads, "The Fascist Trump regime must go." When asked by a cameraman what makes Donald Trump a fascist, the protestor seemed clueless.

He paused for a few seconds, used filler words, and struggled to respond. When the cameraman repeated the question, the man mumbled something unclear and failed to give a proper answer.

Another protestor then stepped in and claimed that Trump was trying to control the media. When asked by a cameraman, "How is he doing that?" The man then tried to divert the question.

Repeatedly asked the same question, the first protestor took out a sheet of paper from his bag and admitted he didn't really know about this. He said, "Someone just gave me the sign near the gate."

Musk also shared a video of another protestor and said, "He had to read the paper he was given to understand the sign he was holding."

In the video, a man was holding a sign reading, "End the Kastikokracy." When the reporter asked its meaning, he, too, pulled out a printed paper and started reading it.

Thousands across the US protested under the 'Hands Off!' banner against what they call a sweeping power grab by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

More than 1,200 rallies were held in 50 states as protestors gathered to voice their opposition to recent government policies in what's been the biggest demonstration since Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.