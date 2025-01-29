Advertisement

Hamas To Release 8 Hostages, Including 5 Thai Nationals, Tomorrow: Israel

Israel said that a total of eight hostages, three Israelis and five Thais, were to be freed from Gaza on Thursday.

The three Israelis are Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moses.
Jerusalem:

The three Israelis were Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moses, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday, adding that five Thai citizens held in Gaza would also be freed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

