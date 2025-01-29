Hamas To Release 8 Hostages, Including 5 Thai Nationals, Tomorrow: Israel

Israel said that a total of eight hostages, three Israelis and five Thais, were to be freed from Gaza on Thursday.

The three Israelis were Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moses, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday, adding that five Thai citizens held in Gaza would also be freed.

