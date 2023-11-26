Hamas Says It Has Released Gaza Hostage With Russian Citizenship

Hamas said it had released a hostage from Gaza who held Russian citizenship. (Representational)

Hamas said on Sunday it had released a hostage from Gaza who held Russian citizenship over to the International Red Cross, adding that it had taken the action in appreciation of Moscow's position.

It was unclear if this was connected to a deal struck between Israel and Hamas that began on Friday.

Under the terms of the four-day truce, Hamas would free 50 Israelis, including women and children, it took hostage on Oct. 7, and in return Israel would release 150 Palestinian prisoners from its jails, including women and teenagers.

