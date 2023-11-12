Hamas Hiding Weapons, Explosives In Kindergarten: Israel In New Video

Israel claimed that their troops, which are conducting operations in the Gaza Strip, have discovered weapons, ammunition and explosive devices inside a kindergarten. The Israeli Defence Forces claimed that the school was being used by Hamas to store weapons.

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Israel Army wrote, "IDF troops found weapons, ammunition and explosive devices inside a Gazan kindergarten while operating in northern Gaza. Explosives. Inside a kindergarten."

RAW FOOTAGE:

IDF troops found weapons, ammunition and explosive devices inside a Gazan kindergarten while operating in northern Gaza.



Explosives. Inside a kindergarten.



The 551st Brigade exposed and destroyed weaponry found in civilian areas over the past two weeks, as well as… pic.twitter.com/4XqxJq6TLZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

The IDF added troops have seized many weapons and intelligence detailing "significant" Hamas battle plans from residential areas in North Gaza. Soldiers also uncovered tunnel shafts, including one adjacent to a kindergarten which the IDF said led to an "extensive underground route."

Israel has rejected rising international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza saying that it won't stop military operations in the besieged strip till Hamas is destroyed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also dismissed the idea of the Palestinian authority returning to govern Gaza after the war ends.

Israel said rockets were still being fired from Gaza into southern Israel, where it has said about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage by Hamas last month.

Palestinian officials said on Friday that 11,078 Gaza residents had been killed in air and artillery strikes since Oct. 7, around 40% of them children.