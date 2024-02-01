Hamas Gives 'Initial Positive Confirmation' On Truce Plan: Qatar

Israel-Hamas war has been going on since October 7 (File)

Hamas has given "initial positive confirmation" to a proposal for the cessation of fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"The meeting in Paris succeeded in consolidating the proposals... That proposal has been approved by the Israeli side and now we have an initial positive confirmation from the Hamas' side," Majed al-Ansari said referring to meetings between Qatari, US, Israeli and Egyptian officials in the French capital on Sunday.

