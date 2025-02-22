Hamas Frees 3 More Israeli Hostages In Latest Exchange

Hamas handed over 3 more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the last exchange. The three Israeli hostages are Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen. They were brought out by the Hamas and paraded on stage in the town of Nuseirat. They waved and held release certificates before they were handed over to officials from the Red Cross.

A Red Cross convoy carried and took the hostages from the ceremony. The freed hostages are now in the custody of the Israeli forces.

Per the IDF, the released hostages Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen and Omer Wenkert have spent 505 days in Hamas captivity, and have now crossed the border into Israel.

The freed hostages have arrived at an IDF facility for a physical and mental checkup.

Hamas will release the sixth hostage, Hisham al-Sayed, but without a ceremony.