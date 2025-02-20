Advertisement

Hamas Displays 4 Coffins On Stage Before Handover Of Israeli Hostages' Bodies

Hamas on Thursday displayed four black coffins on a stage in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis ahead of the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

Each casket was shown with a photo of a body Hamas said it would hand over.

Hamas on Thursday displayed four black coffins on a stage in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis ahead of the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, an AFP journalist reported.

Each casket was shown with a photo of a body Hamas said it would hand over, including Shiri Bibas, her two young sons Kfir and Ariel, and a fourth captive, Oded Lifshitz.

