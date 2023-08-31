'Had To Scam You': US-Based Company's Email To Customer Stuns The Internet

The company's owner said that Mr Jalan had been scammed.

A US-based company, Delusion MFG, has been accused of not shipping products ordered by customers online and sending them emails after several months that they had been "scammed".

Two Reddit users highlighted the matter on the social media platform and said that the company never delivered the products it promised post-payment, and sent an unprofessional response.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the email he received from the owner of Delusion MFG. The email said that the company would neither be able to ship their order nor issue a refund.

The email read, "I just wanted to thank you for placing an order with us and let you know that unfortunately, we will neither be able to deliver your order nor refund you. In other words, we had to scam you this time."

See the post here:

The Reddit user mentioned in his post that he received this email after following up on an order for several months, and which had still not been shipped.

Another customer named Jalan also received the same email. He said that the headwear manufacturer took months to ship his order of personalised beanies. The company sent him blank beanies instead of embroidered ones he had ordered. The company asked to send the faulty products back and then ghosted him.

In the email, the company's owner said that Mr Jalan had been scammed.

The Reddit user wrote, "The email we received next was hands down the most disrespectful/unprofessional thing I've ever seen. Robert Idell, the owner of Delusional MFG sent us an email that read 'This is Robert Idell, owner of Delusion MFG. I just wanted to thank you for placing an order with us and let you know that unfortunately, we will neither be able to deliver your order nor refund you. In other words, we had to scam you this time'."

Jalan in his post wrote that his experience has been "unbelievably terrible."

The post soon went viral and internet users started Robert Idell in the comments section, demanding answers. An account supposedly belonging to Mr Idell replied to the viral post. He said that he was no longer actively involved in running the company.

"I have not been focused on this business for the whole year. I had other emergencies I had deal with with other things I have been involved in," he wrote and denied the allegations.



