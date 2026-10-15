Gym Trainer, Warehouse Worker, Student: The 3 Indians Killed In Germany Fire

Three Indians killed in a fire at a residential building in the German city of Bochum were all from Kerala. The victims have been identified as Nova Sabu (25) from Kattappana in Idukki district, Anjali Sheela Joy (25) from Kollam district, and Sivin Johny (26) from Kalady in Ernakulam district, according to investigators.

German police have arrested a 41-year-old Romanian national who lived in the same building on suspicion of murder, German news channel n-tv reported, citing the German Press Agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA).

A Bochum police spokesperson told WDR that there were initial grounds for suspicion of murder against the man, who had been questioned by officers from the homicide squad.

The fire broke out at about 4.15 am local time in a multi-storey residential building on Poststrasse in Bochum's Hofstede district. Firefighters found the three bodies in an apartment on the second floor. Five other people were injured. One of them is also a Malayali student and is reportedly in critical condition.

Investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the fire and suspect arson. Police suspect the fire was deliberately set on the ground floor. The fire then spread up the building's wooden staircase, which was the main way out, as thick smoke filled the corridors. Neighbours told police that the residents had quarrelled the day before the fire.

Gym Trainer, Warehouse Worker, Student

Nova Sabu was the daughter of KP Sabu, a retired sub-inspector, and PN Jyothi, a public health nurse at the Chembakappara primary health centre. She left for Germany on July 3 and was working as a gym trainer part-time.

Sivin Johny had reached Germany only about two weeks earlier for higher studies. His brother Salvin lives in Germany, and his sister Simi is in Ireland.

Anjali Sheela Joy had a BEd degree and went to Germany in July for a job. She was working at a warehouse there.

Prasanna Prayas, a ward member and a relative of the family, said Joy had always wanted a government job in Kerala.

"She wrote the PSC exams multiple times, and when it didn't work out, she went abroad," she said. "She used to say she wanted to work and live here. A government job was her dream."

Joy's uncle, Johnson, said the family first became worried when her usual nightly call did not come on Tuesday. "We called her, but there was no reply, though the phone was ringing," he said.

A friend in Dubai told them about the fire. By morning, news reports listed her among the dead.

"We have not yet received any official information from Germany," Johnson said. A relative living in Germany went to the site and confirmed the news with local police. Another nephew travelled from Austria.

Efforts To Bring Bodies Home

Kollam MP NK Premachandran has asked Ajit Gupte, India's ambassador to Germany, to help in bringing the remains of the three dead Indians home quickly.

State Tourism Minister PC Vishnunath said the government has started the process and is working with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs and the Indian Embassy.

Malayali associations in Germany are also helping. Joy's family said these groups have offered to cover the cost of bringing the bodies home once the official procedures are complete.