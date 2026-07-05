Gwadar Explained: Why Pak's Chinese-Backed Port Keeps Coming Under Attack

When the explosion rocked the Pakistan Coast Guard camp outside Jiwani last Friday, families in tiny fishing villages around Gwadar did what they always do after an attack: they ran for shelter, checked on relatives, and waited for news.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility and said dozens of security personnel were killed. Official figures were still unclear at the time of reporting. But for residents here, the numbers are more than headlines; they are neighbours, friends, shopkeepers and young recruits whose lives are suddenly changed.

Why is a remote town so important?

Gwadar looks like a quiet seaside town: fishermen hauling nets at dawn, children playing on the beach, goats grazing near dusty roads. But it sits on a strategic chessboard. A few hundred kilometres away is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, and Gwadar is the maritime end of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). For Beijing, the port promises a shorter, alternative route for goods and energy, while Pakistan sees it as a long-awaited chance to boost trade and build a stronger naval presence on its southwest coast.

But the promises haven't always turned into everyday benefits for the people who live here.

What are people in Balochistan saying?

Many residents of Gwadar and surrounding districts say they haven't seen the benefits they were promised. Mines, pipelines and ports have been built on land that once supported families through fishing or small farms. Local leaders and ordinary citizens often describe a feeling of being sidelined: resources taken away, jobs given to outsiders, and decision-making happening far from their villages.

"It's their project, not ours," said a shopkeeper in Gwadar who asked not to be named. "We hear about development on TV, but our children still can't find regular work." That sense of exclusion is what groups like the BLA tap into when they strike; they frame Gwadar as proof that outsiders profit while locals are left behind.

How the violence is changing

Attacks used to mean roadside bombs or ambushes. Now militants carry out more complex operations: targeting port facilities, naval outposts, patrol boats, and even using drones. They have formed wings that operate at sea and in the air, showing they're trying to widen the battlefield beyond classic guerrilla tactics. Friday's suicide truck assault on a fortified Coast Guard camp shows that the threat remains adaptive and deadly.

Has Pakistan stopped the attacks?

The state has tried. Islamabad created a dedicated security division to protect Chinese workers and strategic projects, and tightened security around Gwadar after earlier incidents. Still, militants keep finding new targets. Officials sometimes blame "foreign elements" for support, but many analysts, and many Baloch people themselves, say the roots are local: political neglect, weak institutions, and a failure to share the region's wealth.

Has Gwadar helped ordinary people?

That answer is mixed. CPEC promised massive investment: roads, rails, power projects, but many plans are behind schedule; some never left the drawing board, and commercial activity at the port has lagged.

Authorities point to steps like allowing transit cargo to Iran through Gwadar as signs of progress. But for families in Gwadar, what matters most are jobs that last, reliable schools and hospitals, and roads that connect them to opportunity, not just headlines about multibillion-dollar deals.

Can things change?

Yes, but it won't be easy. Security alone can only do so much. If Islamabad and its partners want Gwadar to be more than a headline or a battleground, they need to win local trust. That means visible, fast results: training and hiring local workers, real revenue sharing, better schools and clinics, and genuine inclusion in planning and governance.

For the people of Gwadar, stability isn't an abstract goal. It's the chance to send a child to school without worrying about a sudden deadline of violence, to fish in the same waters without checkpoints interrupting the day, and to finally feel that the town's future belongs to them.