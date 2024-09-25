Gunshots Fired At Harris' Campaign Office In Arizona, 2nd Time In Two Weeks

Multiple gunshots were fired at a campaign office of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, police said. The gunshot damage from several bullets, believed to have been fired sometime after midnight on Monday, was discovered at the Democratic campaign office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe, the city police told The New York Post.



“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Public Information Officer Ryan Cook said.



According to the Tempe Police Department, the matter is currently being looked upon as a potential property crime. In footage aired by the local TV stations, two bullet holes were seen in a door, while two others were in windows of the office.



Currently, the investigators are analysing the evidence collected from the party office, while additional measures have been taken to tighten the security of the staff members and others in the area, police said.

Shockingly, this was the second time criminal damage was reported at the property in as many weeks.



Earlier, the front windows of the office were shot by what appeared to be a BB gun or pellet gun, just after midnight on September 16. So far, no arrests have been made in either incident, while the authorities investigate all possible angles and motives.



In a statement, Sean McEnerney, the Arizona Democratic Party coordinated campaign manager, thanked the city police for swiftly taking action on the matter.



“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” McEnerney said.

Kamala Harris' Arizona visit

The twin shootings at the local campaign office of the party took place days before US Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to touch down in Arizona, a key battleground state in the November 5 presidential election in the US.



As per reports, Harris will campaign across the Grand Canyon State during her visit.



Further, sources told The New York Times that Harris plans to visit the US-Mexico border on Friday, seeking to counter Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's advantage with voters on the immigration issue.

Assassination attempt on Trump

The alleged attack on the local campaign office in Arizona comes on the heels of the second assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course on September 15.



Ryan Routh, the gunman, was uncovered by a Secret Service agent, who spotted the muzzle of a rifle sticking out of the bushes. The agent fired before Routh had the chance to fire a single shot. Soon after, Routh allegedly dropped his rifle and fled in a car, but was arrested in 40 minutes.