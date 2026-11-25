Gunmen held 25 people hostage in a supermarket in the Colombian tourist city of Cartagena on Tuesday, prompting a major security operation that saw snipers deployed and nearby streets sealed off.

The attackers appeared to have tried to rob an armored vehicle before fleeing into the supermarket, taking about 30 people hostage, authorities said.

Five hostages have since been released, all elderly women, according to Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella.

The standoff unfolded in Cartagena, a Caribbean port known for its picturesque colonial old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship tourism.

Authorities briefly suspended arriving flights as security forces responded, before later restoring operations.

De la Espriella said special forces had been deployed to the scene. City authorities said the navy and army were also involved in the response.

"This is going to turn out well for the hostages" said De la Espriella. "I'm not so sure it's going to turn out so well for the criminals."

"We are there dealing with the situation" De la Espriella added, ruling out the involvement of armed guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

"It's not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping -- no, these are criminals who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people."

Images broadcast by Colombian media and shared widely on social media showed masked gunmen armed with rifles standing beside hostages who appeared to be kneeling on the floor inside the store.

Police snipers took up positions on nearby buildings overlooking the supermarket.

Several other officers crouched, weapons drawn at the entrance to the Exito supermarket, as the siege stretched into the afternoon.

Scores of people gathered behind police cordons to watch the crisis unfold.

Onlookers lined nearby roads and sidewalks, many filming on mobile phones as traffic was diverted around the shopping center.

Supermarket employees were among those feared taken captive. "My son is there," Jacob Perez, father of one of the workers, told AFP.

"He didn't leave work and he's not answering his phone. I think they took it from him," he said.

Local media reported the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armored vehicles and safe passage to the city of Barranquilla, 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast on Colombia's Caribbean coast.

AFP could not independently verify those reports.

The hostage crisis comes amid a worsening security situation across parts of Colombia.

Late Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage.

The right-wing De la Espriella has championed a hardline campaign against criminal groups, but violence has continued to rise in several parts of the country in recent months.

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