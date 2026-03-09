Many Americans Are Leaving The US And Settling Abroad. Here Are The Countries They Are Heading To

Americans are leaving the US in record numbers, with negative net migration reported in 2025 due to a combination of high living costs, political polarisation, safety concerns, and a search for better work-life balance. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, at least 180,000 US citizens relocated overseas last year, and the true number might be significantly higher than official figures. The movement includes families and mid-career professionals and has a significant interest from Gen Z and Millennials. The last time the US saw more people leave than arrive was in 1935, when many Americans moved to the Soviet Union in search of work.

The recent trend of Americans leaving the US has been dubbed the "Donald Dash," coinciding with Trump's second term. Many are drawn to Europe's affordable and accessible lifestyle, with countries like Portugal, Spain, and Greece offering attractive options. In fact, some Americans are trading their US homes for a more relaxed pace in Europe, where healthcare costs are lower and work-life balance is prioritised.

Main reasons behind this trend:

Economic Pressures: Rising housing prices and the increasing cost of everyday necessities such as food and healthcare across several parts of the United States are prompting some Americans to consider moving abroad.

Quality of Life and Work-Life Balance: For some Americans, the decision to relocate is about more than just finances. Several people say they are looking for a slower pace of life, better work-life balance, or access to stronger social welfare systems. Others have shared that they feel safer and experience less daily stress while living outside the United States.

"You don't face the prospect of your 5-year-old going into a kindergarten and doing an active shooter drill," an American ex-pat who now lives in Berlin said.

Remote Work Flexibility: According to the WSJ report, the expansion of digital and remote work has also contributed significantly to the growing number of people leaving the country. Many professionals are now able to continue working for US-based companies while living overseas, allowing them to earn in US dollars while benefiting from a lower cost of living in other countries.

Political and Social Climate: Demographers have also pointed out that this voluntary emigration trend, combined with strict deportation and immigration policies under the Trump administration, could influence the country's population patterns in the years ahead.

Popular Destinations for Americans

Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Thailand, Greece, and Bali have emerged as popular choices for Americans seeking a second home.

Portugal has seen a significant surge in American expats, with a 500% increase since the Covid-19 pandemic, including a 36% jump in 2024 alone. Other European countries are also experiencing a rise in American residents, with Spain and the Netherlands seeing their American populations nearly double over the past decade, and the Czech Republic more than doubling.

Germany and Ireland are also popular destinations, with more Americans moving there than Germans moving to the US, and Ireland welcoming nearly 10,000 Americans in 2025, roughly twice the previous year's number.

