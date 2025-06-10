"Your Wife Is Indian": Internet Slams US Politician Over Anti-Migration Comments

Representative Brandon Gill, a Republican serving Texas's 26th Congressional District, has sparked widespread controversy following a viral social media post where he criticised mass migration. The post, which has drawn significant backlash from users across platforms, featured a side-by-side comparison of California in the 1960s versus the present day, with the implication that immigration is responsible for what Mr Gill perceives as the state's decline.

"California in 1960 vs California today. Mass migration has made America unrecognisable," Mr Gill wrote on X while sharing two images. The first image depicted a serene 1960s beach scene with blonde-haired sunbathers, while another showed a dramatic moment from the LA riots, with a man waving a Mexican flag amidst flames.

California in 1960 vs California today.



However, many users were quick to point out that Mr Gill is married to Danielle D'Souza, daughter of prominent conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who is of Indian descent. Social media users pointed out this apparent contradiction, sharing family photos to drive the point home.

One user wrote, "This is hella racist… Notice how you don't say illegal immigration or illegal migrants, you said 'mass migration', legal and illegal. See, this is why no likes y'all. Evil from the beginning, current events are just talking points with sprinkles of truth for the malice in you."

Another commented, 'Your wife is first generation American and your father-in-law is an immigrant from India (and a convicted felon for his actions in America)."

Who is Danielle D'Souza Gill?

Danielle D'Souza Gill is an American author, commentator, and conservative activist, born in 1995. She is the daughter of conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza and Dixie Brubaker. A Dartmouth College graduate, she has written books like 'YGod: An Intelligent Discussion on the Relevance of Faith' and 'The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America'. She has been involved with the Women for Trump coalition and has appeared on networks like Fox News and Newsmax. Married to U.S. Congressman Brandon Gill since 2017, they have a daughter, Marigold, and live in Flower Mound, Texas.