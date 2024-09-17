Greta Thunberg Labelled 'Antisemite Of The Week' By Jewish Advocacy Group

Ms Thunberg, 21, was arrested on September 4

Climate activist Greta Thunberg recently made headlines after being labelled "Antisemite of the Week" by the Jewish watchdog group StopAntisemitism, following her arrest at an anti-Israel rally. The group criticized Thunberg for aligning with protesters who oppose Israel, accusing her of turning her activism into a platform for anti-Semitism, the New York Post reported.

"She has sadly transformed her activism into a platform for vile Jew-hatred," the organization added.

Ms Thunberg, 21, was arrested on September 4 while demonstrating with Students Against the Occupation, who called on Copenhagen University to cut ties with Israel, including climate change programs. StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez condemned Thunberg, accusing her of prioritizing hatred for Israel over environmental activism, despite Israel's efforts in climate action.

"Sadly, Greta's hatred of the world's only Jewish nation eclipses her love of the environment. Despite Israel being a global leader in tackling climate disasters and rushing to aid in crises worldwide, Greta sides with their homicidal terrorist enemies," founder Liora Rez said in a statement.

"Her actions speak louder than her words. She claims to care about the future of humanity but Greta's hypocrisy is on full display as she's been active in championing Hamas leaders who openly call for genocide."

Thunberg, who had previously participated in other anti-Israel demonstrations, also faced backlash for holding a sign that some interpreted as using antisemitic imagery. Thunberg later removed the image and explained that the toy octopus in the photo was a communication tool used by autistic people, denying any antisemitic intent.

"The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people to communicate feelings," she said.