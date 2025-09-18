Greek Heiress Marissa Laimou, 28, Dies In London Flat After Alleged Insect Bite

Marissa Laimou, a 28-year-old Greek heiress and cancer survivor, has died from an insect bite in London, her mother has claimed. According to The Standard, Laimou, who is part of the Laimos family of ship owners, was found lifeless in her bed by her housekeeper at her apartment on September 11.

Her mother, Bessy Laimou, claimed that her daughter had visited hospitals complaining of symptoms like dizziness, fever and infections, allegedly attributed to an insect bite, but was turned away.

"She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept, and she never woke up. My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child," her mother said as quoted in reports.

"She was a girl with so many gifts. All of England is crying, all her doctors too."

Also Read | Thief In Scuba Gear Swims Away After Stealing Thousands From Disney Restaurant In US

Laimou saw a home doctor who prescribed paracetamol. She then visited an oncologist and was sent to another hospital, where she was examined by nurses, not doctors, and discharged with antibiotics.

According to reports, medical professionals stated that there's no need to admit Laimou to the hospital. They gave her antibiotics and sent her home.

The hospital, from where Laimou was sent home, has reportedly initiated an internal probe over the incident, The Independent reported, further adding that a post-mortem is due to be carried out in the coming days.

Also Read | Hidden Magnetic 'Island' Sparks Solar Storm, Brings Northern Lights To US Skies. See Pics

"The entire family is shocked by the sudden death of the daughter of Diamantis and Bessie Laimou. She was a very kind girl, quiet, educated, cultured, modest and simple. She loved art and theatre, she was involved in theatre. Warm condolences to the family! Strength and courage!" Marissa's great-aunt Chrysanthi told Parapolitika.

Laimou worked with fashion designers like Sonia Rykiel and John Galliano, founded Rainbow Wave, introducing international brands to UK retailers, and was involved in London theatre production.