5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Greece; No Casualties So Far

A strong 5-magnitude earthquake on Saturday rocked Greece off the island of Kythera, the National Observatory of Athens said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 8pm local time, was 46 kilometres (28 miles) west, southwest of the island which lies opposite the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula, at a depth of 67 km.

There were no reports of victims or material damage.

Greece is highly susceptible to tremors, being situated on several geological faultlines.

In October 2020, a quake registering 7.0 struck in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and Izmir in western Turkey, which bore the brunt with 114 deaths and more than 1,000 injured.

In Greece, two youths died on Samos.

