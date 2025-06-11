At Least 3 Centuries-Old Monasteries Damaged In Greece Quake

At least three centuries-old Greek monasteries in the religious enclave of Mount Athos were damaged in an earthquake over the weekend, the culture ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the 5.3-magnitude undersea quake that struck Saturday in the northern Halkidiki peninsula had left structural and decorative damage at the 10th-century Xenophontos and Dochiari monasteries, and the 14th-century Simonos Petras monastery.

There were large cracks in church domes at Xenophontos, and further damage to frescoes that had been weakened by a February quake, the ministry said.

Similar damages were noted at Dochiari monastery, and more limited at Simonos Petras.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni in the statement said a team of Greek archaeologists and conservators would remain in the area to complete a damage inspection.

The undersea quake had a depth of just 12.5 kilometres (7.7 miles) and struck northwest of the enclave's administrative capital of Karyes.

An Orthodox spiritual centre since 1054, Mount Athos has enjoyed an autonomous statute since Byzantine times.

Known in Greece as the Holy Mountain, the community has around 20 inhabited monasteries, some of whom are over 1,000 years old.

