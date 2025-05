Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Greece, Fire Services On High Alert

Emergency services were on high alert in Crete on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude quake hit off the Greek island, causing tremors felt across Turkey and Israel.

The fire brigade said it has not received any calls for assistance so far nor reports of any serious property damage.

The tremor, which hit 79 km (49 miles) off the city of Heraklion at 6:19 a.m. (0319 GMT) on Thursday, jolted locals and tourists holidaying on the island at the start of the summer season, according to reports on X.

CCTV video posted on Facebook showed plant pots on a balcony shaking for seconds.

Greece is one of Europe's most earthquake-prone countries and an unprecedented level of seismic activity shook the popular tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year, prompting thousands to evacuate and shutting schools.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)