Google's Doodle Celebrates Virginia Woolf On Her 136th Birthday

Born in a prosperous household in Kensington, London, Adeline Virginia Stephen was raised by free-thinking parents. Her father, Sir Leslie Stephen was a historian and an eminent critic. Her mother, Julia Jackson - born in British India - was a celebrated beauty of her time.
Both of Virginia Woolf's parents had prominent social and artistic connections. Her father's first wife was the daughter of novelist William Makepeace Thackeray, whereas her mother's aunt was Julia Margaret Cameron, one of the greatest portrait photographers of the 19th century. While Virginia Woolf had a privileged childhood, she also suffered with severe bouts of deep depression throughout her life. She and her sisters were educated at home, and at the age of nine she started writing a family newspaper, Hyde Park Gate News in which she stated weekly family affairs.
Her ideal life came to an end with the death of her mother in 1895 which led her to have a nervous breakdown. Two years later, her half-sister Stella died. It was the death of her father in 1904 that plunged her into depression. Virginia even tried to commit suicide and was briefly institutionalised.
He last novel 'Between The Acts' was published soon after her tragic death in 1941. On March 28, 1941, suffering from yet another episode of depression, she drowned herself in the River Ouse in Sussex. She left a suicide note for her husband, and her body was found three weeks later. Virginia Woolf undoubtedly left a significant mark on the literary world.