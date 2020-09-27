Google Doodle Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Animated Illustration

Google is celebrating its 22 years of launch with an animated doodle.

Happy Birthday, Google! Today Google is celebrating its 22 years of launch with an animated doodle. Google being one of the most user friendly search engine is also the most popular search engine created as a research project in 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Today's Google Doodle shows an animated G wearing a birthday hat. It is looking into a laptop while being surrounded by a gift box, a cake, and a box. The laptop screen shows G's friends (rest of the alphabets of Google) in four separate windows, in full celebratory mode.

The fun animation marks the site's 22nd birthday. The official Google Doodle page shares the history of Google founders and how they trace their roots back to the sunny campus of Stanford University.

The partnership between Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin traces its roots to the sunny campus of Stanford University. As graduate students, the pair set out to improve the way people interacted with the wealth of information on the World Wide Web. In 1998, Google was born, and the rest is history.

The now world-famous moniker is a play on a mathematical term that arose out of an unassuming stroll around the year 1920. While walking in the woods of New Jersey, American mathematician Edward Kasner asked his young nephew Milton Sirotta to help him choose a name for a mind-boggling number: a 1 followed by 100 zeros. Milton's reply? A googol! The term gained widespread visibility twenty years later with its inclusion in a 1940 book Kasner co-authored called "Mathematics and the Imagination."

In 2006, the word "Google" was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb, so if you'd like to learn more about how big a googol really is, just Google it!