Google Wishes 'Happy Holidays' With An Animated Doodle

Google celebrates starting of Christmas with a 'happy holidays' doodle.

Google today wished happy holidays with an animated doodle. Google started posting the Doodles for 'Happy Holidays 2019' on Monday.

In Today's doodle, the second 'O' alphabet of Google's logo is actually a snow globe with Santa riding on his sledge and a Christmas tree.

Another interesting to notice is that, when you move the cursor of your mouse on the doodle, you can see 'Happy Holidays 2019' written.

If you go to go Google.com, from there, your search results page will be individualised to reflect the holiday you're looking for more information about. And the animations will change daily.

For example, if you type in "Hanukkah 2019" and press the Enter key you'll find a family toying with dreidels, the four-sided spinning tops played during the Jewish holiday. The lit candles on the menorah will change as the celebration continues.

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. It is also known as the Festival of Lights.

If you search, "Christmas 2019" Google will show a family preparing for Santa to arrive at the top of your results page.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

If you look for "Kwanzaa 2019," you'll find an animation of a family celebrating the week-long festivity that honors African culture and traditions.

Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration held in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora in the Americas to honor African heritage in African-American culture. It is observed from December 26 to January 1, culminating in gift-giving and a feast. Kwanzaa has seven core principles

In the North America, 'Happy holidays' is spoken or written on greetings during or before the Christmas and holiday season.