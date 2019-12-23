Christmas 2019: 10 Songs To Get You In A Festive Mood

Merry Christmas 2019: Christmas, a Christian festival, is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is round the corner and the streets are lit and decorated. The markets are also abuzz as people are busy buying gifts for their loved ones for this special festival. As the sounds of "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" fill up the air and turn the mood joyous, here are some of the choicest classic and peppy songs to ring in the festive spirit this Christmas! Wear your winter clothes and dance your heart out to the festive songs. Merry Christmas!

10 Christmas Songs To Light Up The Festival:

1. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Perry Como, The Fontane Sisters and Mitchell Ayres

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas By Judy Garland And George Stall

3. White Christmas By Bing Crosby, Ken Darby Singers and John Scott Trotter

4. Jingle Bells Rock By Bobby Helms

5. Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt and Henri Rene

6. Coventry Carol By Elisabeth Schumann

7. O Christmas Tree By Mario Lanza and Henri Rene

8. We Wish You A Merry Christmas by The Weavers and Gordon Jenkins

9. All I Want For Christmas Is You By Mariah Carey

10. Joy To The World by Perry Como and Mitchell Ayres

Christmas, a Christian festival, is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a shortened form of "Christ's mass". It is also called Yuletide. Enjoy the day with your friends and family and have a blessed and cheerful Christmas.