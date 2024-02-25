Google Pay To Shut Down In US, To Continue Ops In India

Google will shut down the US version of the standalone Google Pay app (Representational)

Google will discontinue Google Pay in the United States in a strategic move to streamline its payment services and shift its focus towards enhancing Google Wallet. On Thursday, the tech giant, in its blog, announced that Americans can use the payment app till June 4 and then transfer the Google Pay balance to their bank accounts.

After June 4, Google will shut down the US version of the standalone Google Pay app. The blog also informed that after June 4 users can still make payments through the Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the app in the country.

“To simplify the app experience, the US version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024. You can continue to access the most popular features - tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods - right from Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the US”, read the blog.

The company added that they wish to make this transition as smooth as possible.

In addition, it informed that this transformation won't affect the Google Pay users in India and Singapore.

It said, “We want to help make this transition as smooth as possible. Anywhere you normally use Google Pay - from checking out online to tapping and paying in stores - remains the same. And for the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to build for the unique needs in those countries.”

It stated that even after the shutdown of the US version of the Google Pay app, users can witness the transactions of funds through the official payment services website.

“You can use the U.S. version of the Google Pay app until June 4, 2024, to view and transfer your Google Pay balance to your bank account. You can continue to view and transfer your funds to your bank account after June 4, 2024, from the Google Pay website,” the blog added.

However, no user would be able to send, request, or receive payments through the US version of the Google Pay app. The blog concluded by saying, “As of June 4, 2024, you will no longer be able to send, request, or receive money from others through the US version of the Google Pay app.”