Google To Pay $400 Million To Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit: Report

Alphabet's Google will pay about $400 million to settle a complaint brought by a group of states over allegations the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, two people familiar with the matter said, news agency Reuters reported.

The announcement will come as early as Monday, Reuters reported quoting sources as saying.

The lawsuit, which includes Oregon, one of the people said, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech company from state attorneys general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.

