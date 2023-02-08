Google Says Will Add Generative AI Features In Search Results Soon

Google will soon integrate generative AI features in search results

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday said it will soon integrate generative AI features in search results that will help users organise complex information and multiple viewpoints.

The company on Monday unveiled its chatbot service called Bard and plans to add AI features to its search engine, as it seeks to answer Microsoft's challenge to its ads business through its wildly popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)