Google Greets People On Navroz With A Colourful Doodle

Celebrating the first day of spring or Equinox, Google replaces its homepage logo with a new colourful doodle. Its time for fresh beginnings and Google today wishes Happy Navroz to people across the globe with a beautiful Doodle. The new doodle is made of colourful flowers, bees and caterpillar, musical instrument reminding everyone of the onset of spring.

Navroz is the new year of the Parsi community that begins on spring equinox. Doodle today celebrates Navroz and has decorated its homepage with exotic flowers and musical instrument.

Millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities in celebration of Navroz, the first day of spring and official start to Persian New Year.

Navroz is a Persian word that consists -- nav and roz. Nav means 'new' and Roz means 'day', so Navroz signifies "new day". It is one of the oldest holidays and its history dates back over 3,000 years.

The ancient holiday originated thousands of years ago in Persia in Central Asia and the Middle East. Many countries, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Iraq celebrate Nowruz as a public holiday.

The 13-day festival begins with the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. This phenomena symbolizes rebirth and affirmation of life in harmony with nature. The Persian community looks forward to the year to come and they share gifts with near and dear ones.

For most people, common traditions include house cleaning, visiting friends and neighbors, and preparing traditional dishes such as special desserts, herb rice, and fried fish.

Happy Nowruz!