Google Goes Big, Bold, And Pink Ahead of 'Barbie' Release

The Google feature is only the latest in a long line of promotional activities for Barbie.

With just days to go for the release of the much-awaited Barbie movie, Google has joined in on the buzz and has paid homage to the film by adding an exciting feature.

The search engine has embraced 'Barbie-mania' with an Easter egg feature for fans. Google users who search for the film, Greta Gerwig or Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be transported to a pink and sparkly wonderland. The feature flips the usual white background to a Barbie-tinted pink.

Add image caption here

Fans have the option of repeating this effect by clicking on the confetti icon at the bottom of the screen. One can also send it to friends across different social media platforms by clicking on the share icon. The extravagant greeting can be viewed on both mobiles and desktops.

Google's Easter Eggs are not an unheard-of phenomenon and have earlier been released for popular films like Marvel's Avengers Endgame, Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Friends' reunion and so on.

The Google feature is only the latest in a long line of promotional activities for the movie. Of course, the Barbie-buzz is big in the beauty world - with lipsticks, blushes and mirrors all bearing the famous logo.

But the most lavish of all is the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse which popped up, seemingly overnight, in California.

Barbie is all set to hit theatres on July 21.The fantasy comedy film, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, who is portraying Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The film also features a talented ensemble supporting cast including Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan and Will Farrell among others.