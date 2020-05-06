Google Doodle Game Lets You Cast Spells, Kill Ghosts With A Wand

The game first made an appearance on Halloween on October 31, 2016.

Today's Google Doodle game is sure to bring some magic and spookiness back in your life, as you swipe spells and kill ghosts and spirits with the swish of a wand.

As a part of its interactive doodle games series launched to keep people in self-quarantine entertained at their homes amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google is featuring a 2016 game called the 'Magic Cat Academy' inspired by the Halloween festival. This is the eighth doodle game in the 10-part series.

With eerie music playing the background, the spell-casting game features a black cat which kills ghosts with its wand. It includes five levels set in a wizarding school environment (called the Magic Cat Academy): the library, cafeteria, classroom, gym, and the building's rooftop.

"The Halloween Doodle follows freshman feline Momo on her mission to rescue her school of magic. Help her cast out mischievous spirits by swiping in the shape of the symbols above the ghosts' heads. And you'd better pounce fast -- the ghost that stole the master spellbook is getting away!' Google said in its description.

As players get further in the game, the number of ghosts appear faster, and with more than one symbol.

In this time of quarantine and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, puzzles and board games have become a way to pass the time, virtually and in real life. Hence, Google relaunched a series of doodle games on April 27, with a playable doodle making a comeback every other day, in a bid to keep people busy during the lockdown.

When a user's mouse hovers over the doodle on the Google homepage, a message appears that says "Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles."